May 16, 1939 - May 1, 2023

YORK, PA - Winona Stroman Baker passed away on May 1, 2023, in York, PA, surrounded by her four children and their spouses, sister, and grandchildren. She was 83.

Nonie, Nana, or Nana-Nonie to everyone, she was born on May 16, 1939 in Orangeburg, SC, to Jean and Watts Stroman. She lived as a young girl in Holly Hill, SC, playing the wise, slightly bossy older sister to her brother, Watts (Wattie) Stroman and Jean Frances (Snookie) Stroman. An accomplished equestrian, Nonie could ride a horse before she could walk and remembered fondly going out on long rides around the farm with her father. She continued riding throughout her youth.

When her widowed mother remarried Robert (Bob) Jennings, Nonie and her family moved to Orangeburg, SC, where she spent the remainder of her younger years. She went to Converse College in Spartanburg, SC, followed by a year at Katharine Gibbs College in Boston. Later in life she went back to school to earn her BA in History from Hiram College in Hiram, OH.

Nonie met her husband, Rev. Richard (Dick) Henry Baker, while both were working in Savannah, GA. They married in Orangeburg on November 2, 1962, surrounded by hundreds of well-wishers, a well-stocked open bar, and torrential rain. She lived with her young and growing family in Charlottesville, VA, and Oberlin, OH, before settling down in Hudson, OH, in 1971, where her husband served on the faculty of the prep school, Western Reserve Academy (WRA) until 1984.

During her thirteen years at WRA, Nonie played the role of stand-in mom for hundreds of boarding students, regularly feeding them her world famous southern fried chicken, casseroles of every imaginable variety, and Coca-Cola cake. Nonie and her husband moved to Hagerstown, MD, in 1984, when DIck became the headmaster of Saint James School. There for seven years, Nonie continued to feed students and be a mom-away-from-home for them. She also began teaching history at Saint James: a later-in-life job she truly adored.

In between school years, Nonie and her family would spend the summers at their house in Eagles Mere, PA. Six days a week, Nonie could be found on the golf course, rain or shine. She employed a deadly short game, got two holes in one, and won the ladies club championship seven times. Nonie's and Dick's house in Eagles Mere was often the social hub for their children's and grandchildren's many friends, with groups showing up at all hours to hang-out with Nana-Nonie, even if her kids or grandkids were not home. She and Dick retired to Eagles Mere in 1997.

After her husband passed away in 1999, Nonie began traveling the world, visiting a multitude of countries such as India, Bhutan, China, Peru, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Cuba and others. She moved to Country Meadows in York, PA, in 2016, where she continued playing her "take no prisoners" bridge, read voraciously and enjoyed her Rob Roys each evening.

A good friend of Nonie's daughter and son-in-law summed her up best when he wrote, "Nonie is among the last of the generations of "Southern Belles" who had their expectations set by society at a young age, and in their own inimitable ways, found every opportunity to gnaw away the straps that that society imposed on them. She was a tough old bird who had no trouble telling you her opinion about any old thing in her polite and charming southern drawl, even if she was ripping into you with the content of her words... which she did to me often, and is how I knew that she cared about me. Visiting her family, visiting Eagles Mere, will never be the same. The center of gravity has moved with her loss."

Nonie is survived by her four children and their spouses and eight grandchildren - Dr. Richard (Hal) Baker, his wife, Jill, and their children: Richard (and his wife, Belle), Charlie and Sarah; William (Bill) Baker and his husband, Brent; Dean Baker, his wife Shannon, and their children: Sam and Lilli; Elizabeth Baker Scheff, her husband Jordan, and their children: Winona, Chloe and Stella. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Frances (Snookie) Stroman; and her beloved sister-in-law, Mary Stroman, wife of her late brother, Watts (Wattie) Stroman.

At this time, no service has yet been planned.

However, if you would like to honor Nonie's passing, please make a donation to her favorite charity, the Sullivan County Food Pantry (charity number 23-2332897) near her home in Eagles Mere. Online donations are not possible, but you can mail a check to Sullivan County Food Pantry, PO Box 55, Dushore, PA, 18614.