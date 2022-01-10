 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winifred Williams -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Winifred Williams, 62, of 2489 Classic Road, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the family will not receive friends at the residence.

Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home, 1707 Reevesbranch Road, Branchville.

