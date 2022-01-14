Winfred Williams -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Winfred Williams, 62, of 2489 Classic Road, died Jan. 8. 2022, after an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the James Family plot in Zion AME Church Cemetery, Highway 210, with the Rev. Sherri White officiating. Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Please use all COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 803-274-8865.

Mr. Winfred Williams, the youngest of seven children born to the late David Barkley and Iver Lee Goldsmith Williams, was born on June 19, 1959, in Orangeburg County. On Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, God dispatched His Angel of Mercy to the home of his sister to bring him home for eternal rest.

At an early age, he joined the former Wilson Chapel United Methodist Church, Branchville. After the merger of Wilson Chapel and St. Michael United Methodist churches, he became a faithful member of New Covenant United Methodist Church, Bowman.

Winfred was a 1977 graduate of Branchville High School. In 1981, he graduated from South Carolina State College (University), Orangeburg, with a B.S. degree in physics. He later received a Master of Business Administration from Augusta College (University), Augusta, Georgia. He was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. In 2013, he retired after 32 years of service with Westinghouse Savannah River Site, Aiken.

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Baby Williams, Jerome Williams and Beatrice Williams.

In 1989, Winfred was united in holy matrimony to Sharrell Grubbs. To this union, two children were born.

Winfred leaves to cherish precious memories one son, Tirrell Tremain Williams of Augusta; one daughter, Natasha Katrina Williams of Sandy Springs, Georgia; one granddaughter, Soriyah Williams, of Augusta; four siblings, Henrietta Butler of Denmark, Charles H. (Joyce) Williams, Edith Williams and Claudine Williams, all of Branchville; his best friend, Matthew Henderson of Branchville; his godson, Matthew Cleavon Henderson of Branchville; and nephews, nieces, brothers of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and other relatives and friends.