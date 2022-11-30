Winfield Nathaniel Glover -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mr. Winfield Nathaniel Glover, 75, of Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Mr. Glover, son of the late Nathaniel and Laura Bynum Glover, was born on August 18, 1947 in Orangeburg. He departed this life on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

At an early age, he was baptized at Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. He received his early education at Christ the King Catholic School and graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1966. He attended South Carolina State University.

He joined the United States Army in August of 1967. He served active duty during the Vietnam War. He received various awards during his tour of duty. Following an honorable discharge from the United States Army, Winfield returned to Orangeburg and shifted his focus to business ownership. He became a Master Brick Mason and subcontractor for several General Contracting companies throughout South Carolina.

He leaves cherished fond memories to his devoted wife, Linda Fralix Glover of the home; one daughter, Telma Glover (Calvin) Davis of Orangeburg; two sisters, Mrs. Patricia G. Hasben of Fanwood, NJ and Mrs. Elaine G. (James) Logan of Decatur, GA; a devoted nephew, who is like a son, Chris (Ayanna) Glover of Orangeburg; two nieces, who are like daughters, Earnecia (Raymond) Powers of Plainfield, NJ and Marcia G. (Glenn) Walters of Orangeburg; a niece, Ms. Erika Couch of Marietta, GA; two nephews, Franklin (Vera) Glover of Raleigh, NC and James Logan III of Decatur, GA; five grandchildren, Lasherria Sprinkle, Talmadge Sprinkle Jr., Kwashane Sprinkle, Calvin Davis Jr. and Caleb Davis of Orangeburg; a great-grandson; a host of other family and friends.

The viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 7p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is not receiving visitors at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Friends may call the residence and the funeral home.