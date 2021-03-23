NORWAY -- Mr. Wilton “Mandy Fresh” Clemons, 66, of Norway, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the Clemons' family home, 186 Norfield Drive, Norway, from 2 to 7 p.m. daily.

Please wear masks and social distance when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.