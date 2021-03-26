 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilton ‘Mandy Fresh’ Clemons -- Norway
0 comments

Wilton ‘Mandy Fresh’ Clemons -- Norway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Mr. Wilton “Mandy Fresh” Clemons, 66, of Norway will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Good Hope AME Church Cemetery in Cope.

Mr. Clemons passed away Sunday, March 21, at his residence.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the Clemons family home, 186 Norfield Drive, Norway, from 2 to 7 p.m. daily.

Please wear masks and social distance when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News