ST. MATTHEWS -- Wilson Wilbert Schwichtenberg, 78, of St. Matthews, SC, passed away June 25, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church, with the Reverend Kimmett Lott officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Wilson was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to the late Chris Schwichtenberg and Carol Sibyl Hagen Schwichtenberg. He was a graduate of Florence/Darlington Technical College. He joined the U.S. Army and served as a sergeant in the Vietnam War. Wilson was a retired certified machinist who spent most of his working career with Husqvarna. He was a member of the American Legion and Providence Baptist Church. He enjoyed being active bowling, playing golf and just spending time outdoors. Wilson loved all of his children and grandchildren who were the light of his life. He was predeceased by his ex-wife and mother of his children, Carolyn Schwichtenberg.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Sandra C. McGrew; one son, Chris Schwichtenberg, and his wife Laura; one daughter, Kay Henninger, and her husband Randy; four stepchildren, Dan McGrew, David McGrew John McGrew and Dannette Elliot; six foster children; three grandchildren; 22 step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that memorials be sent to Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
