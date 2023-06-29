ST. MATTHEWS -- Wilson Wilbert Schwichtenberg, 78, of St. Matthews, SC, passed away June 25, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church, with the Reverend Kimmett Lott officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Wilson was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to the late Chris Schwichtenberg and Carol Sibyl Hagen Schwichtenberg. He was a graduate of Florence/Darlington Technical College. He joined the U.S. Army and served as a sergeant in the Vietnam War. Wilson was a retired certified machinist who spent most of his working career with Husqvarna. He was a member of the American Legion and Providence Baptist Church. He enjoyed being active bowling, playing golf and just spending time outdoors. Wilson loved all of his children and grandchildren who were the light of his life. He was predeceased by his ex-wife and mother of his children, Carolyn Schwichtenberg.