Wilson Davis Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Wilson Davis Jr., 70, of 195 Quiet Valley Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov.9, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may reach his daughter, Ms. Sharekia Davis, by phone at 843-557-3623, or visit the residence between the hours of noon and 9 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

