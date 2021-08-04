 Skip to main content
Wilmon Frazier Jr. -- Cope
COPE -- Wilmon Frazier Jr., 66, of 123 Chislom Road, Cope, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover' Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

