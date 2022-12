CORDOVA -- The funeral service for Mr. Wilmon Bill Frazier Sr. will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Emanuel AME Church, 1897 Hudson Road, Cope, with burial in Heavenly Rest Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.