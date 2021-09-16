 Skip to main content
Wilmer Lee Sr. -- Denmark
Wilmer Lee Sr. -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mr. Wilmer Lee Sr., 89, passed on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Bambergarnwell Emergency Medical Center in Denmark.

A walk-thru viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark. Graveside services for Mr. Lee are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Hope Memorial Park in Barnwell.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

