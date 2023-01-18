Wilma Rae Judy -- Bowman

BOWMAN — Wilma Rae Judy, 80, of Bowman, peacefully completed her journey on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1942, in Orangeburg, to the late Dorothy Valentine and Tommy Nettles. In June of 1962, she graduated from Orangeburg High School and shortly after in July, she married the love of her life of 58 years, Herbert, and became a military wife. To most, she was known as Rae. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing bingo and working in the yard. She was a member of Bowman First Baptist for numerous years. She mostly enjoyed being a wonderful mom and grandparent, making sure to take care of them all.

Ms. Judy was predeceased by her parents; sister, Patsy Davis; and granddaughter, Layla Judy.

She is survived by her children, Teresa (Ronnie) Nix of Bowman, Melinda (Pete) Weatherford of Bowman and Mike Judy of Lexington; brother, David Nettles of Cordova; grandchildren, Cassie Fox, Brandon Nix, Chad Newsome, Holden Judy, Nikki Griffin, Scott Weatherford, Phillip Weatherford and Tiffany Hitzler; great-grandchildren, Kanyon, Trent, Jacob, Gracelynn, Oaklee, Paisley, Waylon, Parker.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Thompson Funeral Home, Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at First Baptist Church, 6605 Charleston Highway, Bowman. The Rev. Steve Scott and the Rev. Stan Wilson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bowman Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brandon Nix, Chad Newsome, Holden Judy, Kanyon Hitzler, Trenton Carson and Jacob Griffin.

A special thanks to the fifth-floor staff at Prisma Health Richland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bowman First Baptist Church.

