Oct. 18, 1940 - April 23, 2023

CAMERON - Wilma Mitchum Jackson, 82, of Cameron, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg. Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2023, prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Chris Kaigler, Daniel Tindall, Zander Reddick, Michael Salka, Justin Jones and Paul Calvert. Honorary pallbearers will be John Mitchum, Paul Mitchum and Kenneth Mitchum.

Mrs. Jackson was born on October 18, 1940, in Sumter, SC. She was the daughter of the late Vannil C. Mitchum and the late Lydia Fleming Mitchum. She enjoyed singing, cooking, shopping but her love was her family. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Heber L. Jackson, Sr.

Survivors include her children: Kevin Kaigler of St. Matthews, Michael Kaigler (Kimberly) of Swansea, Karen K. Calvert (Paul) of Waterloo; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; siblings: John Mitchum (Linda), Carolyn Loan (Frank), Paul Mitchum, Kenneth Mitchum; and a number of nieces and nephews.

