Wilma M. Wrice -- Orangeburg

Wilma M. Wrice

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Wilma M. Wrice, 87, of 486 Mingo St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Wrice died Jan. 26, 2022, following a brief illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family not will be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

