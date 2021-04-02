Wilma Lee -- Amherst, Va.

AMHERST, Va. - -Mrs. Wilma Lee, 80, of Amherst, and formerly of Orangeburg County, died Sunday, March 28,2021, at her residence in Virginia.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Church Cemetery, Norway.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.