BAMBERG -- Mrs. Wilma Hughes Wilson, 91, of Bamberg, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Born Oct. 9, 1931, in the Clear Pond community of Bamberg County, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Roy Hughes and Nell Rentz Hughes. Mrs. Wilma loved talking on the telephone, which led her to being a switchboard operator at Southern Bell. After her time there, she went on to work for Bamberg County Hospital as a switchboard operator and receptionist for 39 years. She was a faithful and devoted member of Hunters Chapel Baptist Church for much of her life. Mrs. Wilma was a kind and caring person who deeply loved her family and the friends she found wherever she went. She had many nicknames and was known to those she loved as "WW," "W," "Buddy," "Atla", "MeMe," and "Gam-Gam". She was also known for her love of the color pink.
Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Benjamin F. "Bennie" Wilson; children, Dale Strickland (Emily) of Greer, Benja Wilson (Lea) of Lexington and Missey McGee (Floyd) of Spartanburg; brother, Bennie Hughes (Marsha) of Ehrhardt; sister, Eunice “Flucie” Sease of Ehrhardt; grandchildren, Sarah Strickland, Kristen Wilson, Luke Wilson, Tori Sharpe, Kelly Sharpe, Seth Jeffcoat (Leigh), Hannah Jeffcoat Robbins (Scott), Max McGee (Megan) and Meredith McGee; great-grandchildren, Ellie, John, Hayden, Camden, Maddox, and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Delma Strickland; son, Arthur Sebron Wilson' and siblings, Roy Stuckey Hughes, Charles Edward Hughes and Sally Heape Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Hunters Chapel Baptist Church, 9423 Hunters Chapel Road, Bamberg, SC 29003. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends during a time of visitation, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the church sanctuary.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Hunters Chapel Baptist Church.
Arrangements are provided by the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt. Visit the guestbook online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.