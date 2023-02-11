Born Oct. 9, 1931, in the Clear Pond community of Bamberg County, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Roy Hughes and Nell Rentz Hughes. Mrs. Wilma loved talking on the telephone, which led her to being a switchboard operator at Southern Bell. After her time there, she went on to work for Bamberg County Hospital as a switchboard operator and receptionist for 39 years. She was a faithful and devoted member of Hunters Chapel Baptist Church for much of her life. Mrs. Wilma was a kind and caring person who deeply loved her family and the friends she found wherever she went. She had many nicknames and was known to those she loved as "WW," "W," "Buddy," "Atla", "MeMe," and "Gam-Gam". She was also known for her love of the color pink.