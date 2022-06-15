 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willodean Morgan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Willodean Morgan, 55, of 111 Lazy Way Drive, Orangeburg, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Jeanette Glover, 3250 Windy Lane, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

