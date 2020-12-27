Willis A. Shumaker -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Willis A. Shumaker, 82, of Bowman, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with full military honors.
We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Willis was born on April 15, 1938, in Elloree, the son of the late Tillman Shumaker and the late Bertha Arant Shumaker. He retired from the United States Army on July 1, 1976. He served two tours in Vietnam. He was also retired from Orangeburg County as a maintenance supervisor. Mr. Willis was a “jack of all trades.” He enjoyed driving his truck, working in his shop, and he loved to be outside. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by a daughter, Janie Henderson; a son, Willis Shumaker Jr.; grandsons, Glenn Allen Keller, Claude “Bubba” Willis Smoak; four brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Irene Nettles Shumaker of the home; children, Lynn Weston (Randy) of Flowood, Mississippi, Janet Murray (Scotty) of Branchville, Randy Hardee (Christy) of Loris, Vickie Sutcliffe (Chris) of Orangeburg; nine grandchildren, Jarod Weston, Forrest Sutcliffe, Amanda Turner (Mickey), Tanner Shumaker, Willis Shumaker III (Amber), Haven Hardee, Harmoney Hardee, Kristina Hardee, Olivia Hardee; and his beloved dog, Susie.
