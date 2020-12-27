Willis A. Shumaker -- Bowman

Mr. Willis was born on April 15, 1938, in Elloree, the son of the late Tillman Shumaker and the late Bertha Arant Shumaker. He retired from the United States Army on July 1, 1976. He served two tours in Vietnam. He was also retired from Orangeburg County as a maintenance supervisor. Mr. Willis was a “jack of all trades.” He enjoyed driving his truck, working in his shop, and he loved to be outside. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by a daughter, Janie Henderson; a son, Willis Shumaker Jr.; grandsons, Glenn Allen Keller, Claude “Bubba” Willis Smoak; four brothers; and one sister.