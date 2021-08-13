Willie Warren Adam Davis -- Kyle, Texas

KYLE Texas -- Willie Warren Adam Davis (a.k.a. Dave), 87, of Kyle, Texas, passed away on July 21, 2021. He was born Feb. 6, 1934, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Charley Davis and Perlene Griffin. He was married to Rosemarie Davis for 22 years before her passing in 1987.

He loved spending time with family, playing poker with friends and listening to music. He stayed physically active and exercised almost every day. He enjoyed reading about history, presidential biographies, and current crime novels. He also enjoyed watching boxing, UFC and old western movies. And he never said no to a good dessert.

He proudly served 31 years active duty in the Army, retiring as a sergeant major. His service included tours in Vietnam and Korea. He received multiple medals and awards for his service. He served another 22 years as a civil servant in physical security at Fort Carson and Peterson AFB in Colorado Springs, Colorado, before retiring in 2004.

Willie is survived by his brother, Raymond Harley; three children; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He has left a rich legacy of love, service and generosity.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the AMVETS. Amvets.org.

His Celebration of Life service is on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at 100 Houston St., Buda, TX 78610