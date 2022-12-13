Willie "Super Chicken" Shivers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Willie "Super Chicken" Shivers, 68, of 585 Chestnut St., transitioned Dec. 7, 2022, at the residence following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Mt. Sinai RMUE Church, Goff Avenue, with Pastor Sarah Bennett presiding.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Shivers will lie in repose one hour prior to the service at the church.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines; mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

