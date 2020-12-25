Willie Smalls -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Deacon Willie Smalls, 83, of 205 Two Churches Road, Harleyville, passed away.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center, 5905 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Road, Holly Hill, SC. On Saturday, visitation will also be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com. Please follow COVID-19 Protocol when visiting the family.
