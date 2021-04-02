 Skip to main content
Willie Simmons -- Virginia
VIRGINIA -- The funeral for Mr. Willie Simmons, 62, of Virginia and formerly of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, with the Rev. Felder officiating.

Burial will be in New Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

