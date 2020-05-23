Willie Roscoe Rickenbacker -- Sarasota, Fla.
0 comments

Willie Roscoe Rickenbacker -- Sarasota, Fla.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie Roscoe Rickenbacker

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Willie Roscoe Rickenbacker, 93, of Sarasota, and formerly of Bamberg, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Tarpon Point Nursing Rehab, Sarasota.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23,2020, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while at the residence, funeral home and graveside.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Rickenbacker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News