Willie Roscoe Rickenbacker -- Sarasota, Fla.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Willie Roscoe Rickenbacker, 93, of Sarasota, and formerly of Bamberg, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Tarpon Point Nursing Rehab, Sarasota.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23,2020, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions while at the residence, funeral home and graveside.

