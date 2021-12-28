 Skip to main content
Willie Rogers ‘Scoop’ Johnson Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mr. Willie Rogers “Scoop” Johnson Jr., 68, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Edisto Acute Home Care, Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. daily at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Phyllis (Marion) Wolfe of Cordova. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

