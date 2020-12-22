Willie Roderick Haigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Willie Roderick Haigler, 60, of 323 Lindberg Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Dec. 16 at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.