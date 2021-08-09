 Skip to main content
Willie Reed -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- The funeral for Mr. Willie Reed, 92, will be held at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour before the service begins.

There will be no visitation at the residence.

Friends may call his wife, Mrs. Deloris Reed, at 803.245.2340 to express condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entruste to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

