Willie Reed -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Willie Reed, 92, of 3988 Railroad Ave., passed Aug. 5, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
There will be no visitation at the residence.
Friends may call his wife, Mrs. Deloris Reed, at 803-245-2340, or the funeral home.
Sacred arrangments are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
