Willie ‘Po Bill’ McFadden -- Gadsden

GADSDEN -- Mr. Willie ‘Po Bill' McFadden, 72, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Due to Covid-19, the family will receive limited guests at the residence of his sister, Fannie McFadden, 379 Fort Motte Road, Fort Motte.

Condolences may be made to his daughter, Jacqueline Rainey at (803) 766-8080.

