Willie ‘Perk’ Marion Benjamin -- Orangeburg
Willie ‘Perk’ Marion Benjamin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Willie Marion Benjamin, 87, of 1346 Goff Ave., passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may contact his daughter, Ms. Joyce Benjamin McCall, at 917-573-8424 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

