Willie Oliver Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Willie Oliver Jr., 75, of 4455 Rustic St., Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, June, 6, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit his daughter, Tammie Jamison, at 894 Houser St., Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.