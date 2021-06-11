Willie 'Nug' Oliver Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Willie “Nug” Oliver Jr., 75, of 4455 Rustic St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. The Rev. Barry Fogle is officiating.
Mr. Oliver passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held fro 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021.
Friends may visit his daughter, Tammie Jamison, at 894 Houser St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com.
