COLUMBIA -- Willie was laid to rest August 5, 2023 in Lincoln Cemetery, Columbia S.C next to his beloved wife, Pearlie Glover Capers.
He was raised in Bowman, S.C, retired from the Postal Service, enjoyed his family, friends, bowling and model trains.
Our family is grateful for the love and support that was shown during our time of bereavement. We hope you keep us in your thoughts and prayers and appreciate all that you have done and will do to help us get through these difficult times. Love The Capers family.