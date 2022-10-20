 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willie Montgomery -- Denmark

  • 0
Willie Montgomery

DENMARK -- Mr. Willie Montgomery, 66, of 2172 Church St., Denmark, died Oct. 10, 2022,

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Bamberg. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, with full military honors.

Viewing for the public will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News