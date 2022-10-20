Willie Montgomery -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mr. Willie Montgomery, 66, of 2172 Church St., Denmark, died Oct. 10, 2022,

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Bamberg. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, with full military honors.

Viewing for the public will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.