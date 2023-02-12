ORANGEBURG -- Willie Milton Miller, 79, of 1763 Till Road, Orangeburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Roper Hospice Cottage, Mt. Pleasant.

She was the wife of Deacon Hercules Miller. Service arrangements will be announced by Stephens Funeral Home, Walterboro, SC | 843-549-5933 |https:/urldefense.com3_http:/www.stephensfuneralhome.com__;!!LvYzicI!jn6t2_8GHRdm3219ssxGdzCj9g8wy9epkyqXUkOqhQXcrJUUKsuf1feQjbB3MPvQHX9JuaTGYJFX_n8uWLGW6i8v1KmA$ .

Family and friends may visit the home, but due to the pandemic, the family is requesting limited visitation and facial mask are required.