Willie McFadden -- Gadsden
GADSDEN -- Graveside services for Mr. Willie McFadden ,72, of Gadsden will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Luke AME Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

As a Covid-19 guideline, masks are required for visitation and graveside services. Graveside services will have a maximum of 50 individuals.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Fannie McFadden Brown, 379 Fort Motte Road, Fort Motte. Condolences may also be made to his daughter, Jacqueline Rainey (803) 766-8080.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

