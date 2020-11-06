 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Marion 'Perk' Benjamin -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Willie Marion 'Perk' Benjamin -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie Marion 'Perk' Benjamin

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Willie Marion “Perk” Benjamin, 87, of 1346 Goff Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Benjamin passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Ms. Joyce Benjamin McCall, at 917-573-8424, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News