 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Marion Haynes -- Far Rockaway, N.Y.
0 comments

Willie Marion Haynes -- Far Rockaway, N.Y.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAR ROCKAWAY, N.Y. -- Willie Marion Haynes, 84, passed Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Far Rockaway, N.Y.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. The family will be accepting limited visitors at the home of his brother, Marion Haynes, 109 Margaret St., Elloree, following COVID-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing, and at the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News