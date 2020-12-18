Willie Marion Haynes -- Far Rockaway, N.Y.

FAR ROCKAWAY, N.Y. -- Willie Marion Haynes, 84, passed Dec. 3, 2020, in Far Rockaway.
Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, in Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.
Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. COVID-19 precautions will be observed during the visitation and service.
The family will be accepting limited visitors at the home of his brother, Marion Haynes 109 Margaret St., Elloree, following COVID-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing. Friends may also call at the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to: aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.