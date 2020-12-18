 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Marion Haynes -- Far Rockaway, N.Y.
0 comments

Willie Marion Haynes -- Far Rockaway, N.Y.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAR ROCKAWAY, N.Y. -- Willie Marion Haynes, 84, passed Dec. 3, 2020, in Far Rockaway.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, in Brown Chapel AME Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, officiating.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. COVID-19 precautions will be observed during the visitation and service.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the home of his brother, Marion Haynes 109 Margaret St., Elloree, following COVID-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing. Friends may also call at the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to: aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News