Willie Mae Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Willie Mae Williams, 93, of 2261 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

