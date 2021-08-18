Willie Mae Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Mae Williams, 93, of 2261 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardena, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC. Rev. George Williams, Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Williams passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

