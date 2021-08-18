 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willie Mae Williams -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Willie Mae Williams -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie Mae Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Mae Williams, 93, of 2261 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardena, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC. Rev. George Williams, Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Williams passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News