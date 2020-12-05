 Skip to main content
Willie Mae Waller -- Bamberg
Willie Mae Waller

BAMBERG -- Willie Mae Waller, 88, of 1150 Wolf Trail, Orangeburg, and formerly of Bamberg, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at tRMC, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Holy Temple Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

