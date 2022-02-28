Willie Mae Walker -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE -- Willie Mae Walker, 100, of Rowesville passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Brancie Stephns will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Donavan Harrison, Eric Smith, Ricky Dukes, Dr. Robbie Dukes, Johnny Dukes, Will Dukes, Bobby Dukes and Sinkler Boone.

Mrs. Walker was born on April 14, 1921, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Willie Baltzegar and the late Rilla Ashe Baltzegar. She was the owner and operator of Carolina Barbeque in New Ellington for over 52 years. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Jess Walker.

Survivors include her children, Joyce W. Harrison (Don) of Columbia, Jess W. Walker Jr. (Lizanne) of Bamberg; grandchildren, Donavan Harrison (Michelle), Terri Shultz (Scott), Kyle E. Smith, Eric L. Smith; four great-grandchildren and a number of special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Mrs. Walker, Irene Simmons, Isabelle Johnson and Agape Hospice for their care of Mrs. Walker.

Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Special Olympics at 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 or to a charity of one's choice.

