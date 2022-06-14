Willie Mae Sumpter -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ms. Willie Mae Sumpter, 84, of 601 Dantzler St., formerly of Elloree, passed away in St. Matthews on June 6, 2022.

Funeral Services for Ms. Sumpter will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 15, at Mt. Olive AME Church, 4630 Old State Road, Holly Hill, with the Rev. Malcolm Simpson, the pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks will be required for persons attending the services, when visiting the residence and funeral home.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving guests at 301 Shadowfield Court,, Apt. 1003, Elloree, between 4 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14 and 15.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.