Willie Mae Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Willie Mae Robinson, 88, of Orangeburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Glover’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial follows in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Viewing for the public will be held from 4 yo 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.