 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willie Mae Robinson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Willie Mae Robinson

ORANGEBURG — Willie Mae Robinson, 88, of Orangeburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Glover’s Funeral Home Chapel. Burial follows in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Viewing for the public will be held from 4 yo 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA photograph reveals the most volcanic places in our entire solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News