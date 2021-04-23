Willie Mae Owens Ross -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mother Willie Mae Owens Ross, 104, of 2323 Cattle Creek Road, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Jolly Acres Nursing Home in Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Owens Family Cemetery at McBranch Baptist Church, with entombment in the mausoleum of Clifton and Willie Mae Owens Ross.

She was born Sept. 29, 1916, in Branchville, a daughter of the late Isaiah, the first Black insurance agent on the state of South Carolina, and Viola Phillips. She was raised by her stepmother, Mrs. Alice Smith.

She was educated at the McBranch and West Schools.

She was a member of McBranch Baptist Church for over 85 years. She was the former secretary of White Rose No. 1, Order of the Eastern Star, secretary of Free Gift Missionary and Educational Unionfor 35 years. She retired from The Methodist Home (The Oaks) after 18 years of Supervisor of Housekeeping. She is the last of 12 siblings.

In 1936 she was united in holy wedlock to Clifton Owens. From this union, there are 11 children.

After the death of her husband of 49 years, she met and married the Rev. Blease Ross. This was a wonderful couple until his passing.