Willie Mae Owens Ross -- Branchville
Willie Mae Owens Ross -- Branchville

Willie Mae Owens Ross

BRANCHVILLE -- Willie Mae Owens Ross, 104, of 2323 Cattle Creek Road, passed away Saturday, April17, 2021, at the Jolley Acres Nursing Home, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not receive friends at the residence.

Friends may call Owens Funeral Home, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville.

