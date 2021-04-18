Willie Mae Owens Ross -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Willie Mae Owens Ross, 104, of 2323 Cattle Creek Road, passed away Saturday, April17, 2021, at the Jolley Acres Nursing Home, Orangeburg.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not receive friends at the residence.
Friends may call Owens Funeral Home, 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville.
