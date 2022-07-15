ELLOREE -- Ms. Willie Mae "Mice" Palmer Johnson, 81, of 138 Waxwing Court, Elloree, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Funeral services for Ms. Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Burial will follow in Granger Baptist Church Cemetery. Masks will be required for persons attending the services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.