Willie Mae Hampton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Willie Mae Hampton, 86, of 1851 Maxwell Place, died March 31, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist following a brief illness.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.
