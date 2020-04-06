Willie Mae Hampton -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Willie Mae Hampton -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie Mae Hampton

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Willie Mae Hampton, 86, of 1851 Maxwell Place, died March 31, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News