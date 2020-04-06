Willie Mae Hampton -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Willie Mae Hampton, 86, of 1851 Maxwell Place, died March 31, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

