Willie Mae Hampton -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Willie Mae Hampton -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Willie Mae Hampton, 86, of 1851 Maxwell St., Orangeburg, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Prisma Baptist following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News