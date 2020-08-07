Willie Mae Glover -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Willie Mae Glover, 73, of 348 LaQuinta Drive, passed July 30, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia.
The funeal will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at The Garden Room, 1190 Orangeburg Mall Circle, with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in St. Peter AME Cemetery, Cameron.
Ms. Glover will be placed in the Garden Room one hour prior to the service.
Public viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
A facial mask will be required to enter the funeral home for viewing and for the service.
Due to CDC and COVID-19 regulations and precautions, the family requests that friends call (803) 536-0167 prior to visiting the residence and the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.