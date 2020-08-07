Willie Mae Glover -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Willie Mae Glover, 73, of 348 LaQuinta Drive, passed July 30, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia.

The funeal will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at The Garden Room, 1190 Orangeburg Mall Circle, with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in St. Peter AME Cemetery, Cameron.

Ms. Glover will be placed in the Garden Room one hour prior to the service.

Public viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

A facial mask will be required to enter the funeral home for viewing and for the service.

Due to CDC and COVID-19 regulations and precautions, the family requests that friends call (803) 536-0167 prior to visiting the residence and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Glover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.